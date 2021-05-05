NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, April 11
3:30 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested David Neal Bettmeng-Payne, 24, of Oelwein. Bettmeng-Payne was arrested on an active warrant out of Fayette County for an original charge of assault causing bodily injury (a serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 251 mile marker of Highway 20.
Monday, April 12
12:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Raquel Virginia Bowser, 32, of Arlington. Bowser was arrested on active warrants out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.
8:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Amanda Danielle Bowser, 34, of Westgate. Bowser was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third degree theft (an aggravated misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, April 13
12:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Christopher Allen Simonson, 19, of Independence. Simonson was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Simonson also had an active warrant out of Linn County. He was transported to the Buchanan County Jail.
1:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Tyler Beau Andrew Nichols, 35, of Jesup. Nichols was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, April 15
4:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Clayton Allen Bushaw, 26, of Oelwein. Bushaw was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and also had an active warrant out of Fayette County. This arrest was made in the 200 block of South Main Street in Hazleton.
5:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Corrina Clara Smith, 53, of Alburnett. Smith was arrested on active warrants out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, April 16
1:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Travis Earl Hamblin, 29, of Independence. Hamblin was arrested on an active warrant out of Chickasaw County for an original charge of willful injury causing bodily injury (a Class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office. This arrest was made in the 300 block of 1st Street E in Independence.
6:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Twanda Kress, 50, of Independence. Kress was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue NE in Independence.
8:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Amber Marie Braun, 24, of Waterloo. Braun was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, April 17
3:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Russell Laverne Kress, 73, of Rowley. Kress was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2800 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150).
Sunday, April 18
12:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jeremy Lee Elledge, 40, of Waterloo. Elledge was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail. This arrest was made in the 800 block of South Street in Jesup.
Tuesday, April 20
6:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joel Longoria Jr, 36, of Thompson. Longoria was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ryan William Eickhoff, 33, of Oelwein. Eickhoff was arrested on active warrants out of Buchanan County for forgery (a Class D felony), fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor), and probation violation. Eickhoff was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested James Mason Smith, 31, of Waverly. Smith was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, April 21
2:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Cody Mikeal Burgin, 26, of Cedar Rapids. Burgin was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, April 22
3:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Bryce Aaron Messler, 20, of Hawkeye and Drake James Thompson, 18, of West Union. Messler was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), and possession of controlled substance (a serious misdemeanor). Messler was also cited for possession of tobacco by a minor, failure to display registration, and failure to obey a traffic control device. Thompson was charged with public intoxication (a simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor), contribute to delinquency of a minor (a simple misdemeanor), and possession of alcohol under age (a simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near 115th Street and Ringgold Avenue.
Friday, April 23
1:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew Beatty Birchard, 38, of Quasqueton. Birchard was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 5th Street and Dubuque Street in Quasqueton.
1:20 a.m.
Deputies arrested Faith Ariel Mattson, 22, of Iowa City. Mattson was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Sheena Lorrine Sibert, 31, of Independence. Sibert was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of assault causing injury on persons in certain occupations (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2200 block of Iowa Avenue.
12:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Wendell Lee Gaines, 58, of Waterloo. Gaines was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Megan Michelle Otto, 31, of Fairbank. Otto was charged with assault causing injury (a serious misdemeanor), interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor), and trespass (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made after an incident in the 200 block of Westline Drive in Hazleton.
Saturday, April 24
4:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Alexander Donald Petersen. 34, of Brandon. Petersen was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Benton-Buchanan Road.
11:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Michael Bailey, 28, of Vinton. Bailey was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Sunday, April 25
1:35 p.m.
Deputies arrested James Richard Beebe, 18, of Independence. Beebe was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 600 block of 7th Street SW in Independence.
Monday, April 26
1:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Juwan Kenneth Pernell Jr, 22, of Independence. Pernell was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ellie Elizabeth Christianson, 20, of Guttenberg. Christianson was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
2:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Justis William Kim Tielebein, 20, of Waterloo. Tielebein was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, April 27
11:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Cassey Shane Richards, 36, of Lamont. Richards was charged with second degree robbery (a Class C felony), second degree burglary (a Class C felony), assault with intent to inflict serious injury (an aggravated misdemeanor), trespass with injury (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license revoked (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (a simple misdemeanor), and operation of a non-registered vehicle (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest stems from an incident in the 1700 block of Golf Course Boulevard on April 20, 2021.
Wednesday, April 28
2:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nathan Bradlee Peterson, 24, of Cedar Rapids. Peterson was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, April 29
1:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Keith Marlon Taylor, 57, of Oelwein. Taylor was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, May 1
1:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested David Patrick Pint, 51, of Independence. Pint was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 250th Street and Henley Avenue.