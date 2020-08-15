NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, Aug. 3
11:05 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Laura Lynn Brown, 56, of Cedar Rapids. Brown was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
12:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dru Jo-el Bowser, 24, of Oelwein. Bowser was charged with domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury (serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 100 block of 1st Street S in Hazleton.
7:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Raquel Virginia Bowser, 31, of Oelwein. Bowser was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance (a Class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Aug 5
4:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Hunter Marlin Fletcher, 21, of Lamont. Fletcher faces a weapons carry (an aggravated misdemeanor) charge, and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Aug. 7
3:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Stewart Young, 37, of Independence. Young was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Corrina Clara Smith, 52, of Troy Mills. Smith was charged with domestic abuse assault causing bodily injury (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 3300 block of Troy Mills Boulevard.
Saturday, Aug. 8
12:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ronald Wayne Ray, 69, of Manchester. Ray was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 264 mile marker of Hwy 20.