NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, June 21
5 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Mark Russell Toale, 42, of Independence. Toale was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of indecent contact with a child (an aggravated misdemeanor) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
6:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Teresa Marie Flom, 44, of Aurora. Flom was charged with domestic abuse assault with bodily injury (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of Union Street in Aurora.
9:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Lucas Wesley Rodman, 18, of Evansdale. Rodman was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of gathering where controlled substances are used (serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor). Rodman was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, June 23
3 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jaden Antoine Johnson, 18, of Independence. Johnson was arrested on an active warrant out of Dubuque County for original charges of first degree robbery (a Class B felony), first degree burglary (a Class B felony), assault while participating in a felony (a Class C felony), and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 400 block of 7th Avenue NE in Independence.
Monday, June 28
10:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Nathaniel Joseph Hughes, 20, of Maquoketa. Hughes was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jacob David Snay, 27, of Independence. Snay was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor) and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 500 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
Tuesday, June 29
8:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ashley Marie Kern, 33, of Independence. Kern was arrested on an active warrant out of Ida County and held at the Buchanan County Jail pending transfer to the Ida County Sheriff’s Office.
10 a.m.
Deputies arrested John Arthur Williams Jr, 47, of Lamont. Williams was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, June 30
3 p.m.
Deputies arrested Steven Charles Coonrad, 48, of Independence. Coonrad was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Deputies arrested Baylee Christine Stammeyer, 29, of Oelwein. Stammeyer was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, July 1
10:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Adam Timothy Foster, 36, of Manchester. Foster was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Katherine Maire Lewis, 22, of Oelwein. Lewis was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Jackson Avenue (Highway 150) south of Hazleton.
Friday, July 2
4:55 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joel Leonides Ramirez, 32, of Hazleton. Ramirez was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to yield upon left turn and failure to provide information at accident. This arrest was made following an accident at the intersection of 135th Street and Washburn Avenue south of Lamont.
7:55 a.m.
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old juvenile on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first degree robbery (a Class B felony) and first degree burglary (a Class B felony). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont. The juvenile was processed at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and subsequently transported to juvenile detention for holding.
2 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joshua Joe Joskey Carnicle, 18, of Winthrop. Carnicle was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first degree robbery (a Class B felony) and first degree burglary (a Class B felony) and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, July 3
3:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Heather Regina Szakacs, 46, of Cedar Rapids. Szakacs was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 261 mile marker on Highway 20.