NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, March 28
4:45 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 3300 block of Quasqueton Avenue north of Walker. According to the investigation, a 2014 Ford F150 operated by Todd McCrea of Winthrop was traveling northbound on Quasqueton Avenue when McCrea suffered a suspected medical episode, lost control of the vehicle, and entered the east ditch. The vehicle catapulted over a field drive and came to rest in the ditch. McCrea was transported to an area hospital by private vehicle for evaluation. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Center Point Ambulance.
Monday, March 29
10:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Kaben Allen Schmelzer, 35, of Oelwein. Schmelzer was arrested on active warrants for probation violation and fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
12:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested John Benedict Ketchens Jr, 67, of Waterloo. Ketchens was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, March 30
8:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Karen Sue Sadlon, 62, of Earlville. Sadlon was arrested on active warrants for failure to appear and fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, March 31
9:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Kayla Johanna Borntreger, 27, of Waterloo. Borntreger was arrested on an active warrant for an original charge of driving while license revoked (a serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
10:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Nathan Gary Lutgen, 42, of Hawkeye. Lutgen was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, April 1
8:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Thomas Wayne Darland, 48, of Hazleton. Darland was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, April 2
10:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Matthew Lee Durnil, 35, of Jesup. Durnil was arrested on an active warrant for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail. This arrest was made in the 1700 block of 1st Street W in Independence.
Saturday, April 3
12:10 a.m.
Deputies arrested Larry Roy Sills, 58, of Walker. Sills was charged with second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 330th Street and Iowa Avenue.
1:05 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ronald Lee Patava, 29, of Vinton. Patava was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and carry weapons while intoxicated/impaired (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made near 330th Street and Freeman Avenue.
4:20 a.m.
Deputies arrested Anthony James Taylor, 38, of Oelwein. Taylor was charged with third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor), and public intoxication (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1800 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Independence after a deputy stopped to check on a person walking along the roadway.