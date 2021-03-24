NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, March 14
11:30 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Christina Marie Gray, 35, of Washington. Gray was arrested on an active warrant out of Washington County for second or subsequent offense Sex Offender Registry violation (a Class D felony). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 2400 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150) south of Independence.
Thursday, March 18
3:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Travis John Welcher, 41, of Manchester. Welcher was charged with third offense possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine (a Class D felony), failure to affix drug tax stamp (a Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). Welcher was also cited for operating an unregistered vehicle and no proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Prospect Street and Worth Street in Lamont.
Friday, March 19
3:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested a 15-year-old male from Independence, charging him with eluding law enforcement (an aggravated misdemeanor) along with other traffic related offenses. These charges stem from a short vehicle pursuit that ended in Brandon. The male was released to parents and will be referred to Juvenile Court Services.
4:20 p.m.
Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident in the 1700 block of Otterville Boulevard. According to the investigation, a 2013 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Austin Marovets of Dewar was traveling southeast on Otterville Boulevard when Marovets lost control of the motorcycle. The motorcycle entered the southwest ditch and came to rest on its side. Marovets was transported by private vehicle to Buchanan County Health Center in Independence with unspecified injuries and was later cited for failure to maintain control. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Area Ambulance Service.
8:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Laura Lynn Brown, 56, of Cedar Rapids. Brown was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, March 20
1:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Ricky Ray Howard Jr, 38, of Hazleton. Howard was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), third or subsequent possession of a controlled substance (a Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), interference with official acts a (simple misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 300 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
4:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Bradley Allen Boden, 26, of Indianola. Boden was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jade Lynn Ann Nuehring, 38, of Oelwein. Nuehring was arrested on active warrants out of Buchanan County for probation violation and failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 100 block of 1st Avenue NW in Oelwein.