NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Jan. 31
1:15 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kody Allen Letts, 29, of Winthrop. Letts was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor) and arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 300 block of W Madison Street in Winthrop.
Monday, Feb. 1
8:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Kyle Martin Schmidt, 58, of Manchester. Schmidt was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested De Ja Brianna Richard, 21, of Waterloo. Richard was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Feb. 2
10:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Anthony Wayne Pirtle, 48, of Lamont. Pirtle was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. This Delaware County Sheriff’s Office assisted in this arrest.
Wednesday, Feb. 3
1:15 p.m.
Deputies arrested Rashad Terrez Arnold, 33, of Marion. Arnold was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Feb. 5
10:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Charles Leon Martin, 57, of Independence. Martin was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of first degree election misconduct (a Class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Feb. 6
10:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Douglas Michael Hogan Jr, 32, of Independence. Hogan was charged with failure to comply with Sex Offender Registry (a Class D felony). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.