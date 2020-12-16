Tuesday, Dec. 8
1 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Tony Allen Bakkum, 53, of Waterloo. Bakkum was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of second degree burglary (a Class D felony) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Dec. 9
12:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Richard John Staveley, 63, of Quasqueton. Staveley was charged with controlled substance violation (a Class C felony), third or subsequent Possession of Controlled Substance – Methamphetamine (class D felony), second offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (an aggravated misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). Staveley was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance and a speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Jamestown Avenue (Highway 150).
2:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Clarence Wayne Brooks, 32, of Dubuque. Brooks was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and eluding (a Class D felony). Brooks was cited for speed violation and failure to have a valid driver’s license. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near 220th Street and Taylor Avenue east of Winthrop.
Friday, Dec. 11
2:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Richard John Staveley, 63, of Quasqueton. Staveley was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. He remains at the Buchanan County Jail.