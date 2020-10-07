Sunday, Sept. 27
3:00 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Samantha Jo Robinson, 27, of Marion on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation. Robinson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
8:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Traci Marie Carnicle, 32, off Winthrop. Carnicle was charged with child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor), assault with injury (a serious misdemeanor), and assault without injury (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a disturbance in the 400 block of 3rd Street S in Winthrop on September 23.
Thursday, Oct. 1
10:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Carissa Mary Salizar, 43, of Dubuque on active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Salizar was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
1:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Charles Edward Strickland, 36, of Vinton on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear for original charges of driving while license revoked (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), failure to have ignition interlock device as required (a simple misdemeanor), and failure to have SR22 insurance as required (a simple misdemeanor). Strickland was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
1:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nicole Lee Rucker, 37, of Waterloo on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 3
12:05 p.m.
Deputies arrested Shane Eugene Lowe, 44, of Lamont. Lowe was charged with third degree sexual abuse (a Class c felony). This arrest was made in the 600 block of Church Street in Lamont following a brief investigation.