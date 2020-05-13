NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, May 4
6:00 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jennifer Jane Peyton, 33, of Independence. Peyton was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for assault of a peace officer (a serious misdemeanor) filed by the Independence Police Department. Peyton was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Vanessa Gene Johnson, 42, of Quasqueton. Johnson was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County and held at the Buchanan County Jail. This arrest was made in the 500 block of 6th Street S in Winthrop.
Tuesday, May 5
9:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Logan Michael Flannagan, 30, of Rowley. Flannagan was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor) and a probation violation. He was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, May 6
12:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested James Calvin Dixon, 59, of Cedar Rapids. Dixon was charged with eluding law enforcement (an aggravated misdemeanor), child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor), and violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a vehicle pursuit that began on I-380 in Buchanan County and ended in the city of Waterloo. The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Waterloo Police Department.
5:50 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Brian Matthew Mountain, 43, of Winthrop. Mountain was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, May 7
8:30 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Casey Robert Crawford, 26, of Independence. Crawford was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for third degree burglary (a Class D felony), fourth degree theft (a serious misdemeanor), and failure to appear. This arrest was made in the 2300 block of Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard.