NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, April 5
7:10 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Leroy Henry Raber, 19, of Hawkeye. Raber was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), possession of alcohol under legal age (a simple misdemeanor), and trespass (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a complaint in the 1100 block of Baxter Avenue south of Fairbank.
Friday, April 10
8:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Trisha Ann Hanks, 33, of Independence. Hanks was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 19th Avenue NW in Independence. The Independence Police Department assisted in this arrest.