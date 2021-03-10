NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Feb. 28
5:55 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jeremy Douglas Gardemann, 30, of Independence. Gardemann was charged with domestic abuse assault (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 500 block of North Street in Brandon.
Monday, March 1
11:50 a.m.
Deputies arrested Zachary James Turner, 26, of Independence. Turner was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for parole violation. This arrest was made in the 800 block of 1st Street W in Independence.
Tuesday, March 2
8:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Randall Douglas Kennedy, 54, of Jesup. Kennedy was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, March 4
9:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Heather Jean Bartels, 44, of Evansdale. Bartels was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), first offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). These charges stem from an incident that occurred on January 2, 2021, in the 100 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Friday, March 5
9:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jade Lynn Ann Nuehring, 38, of Oelwein. Nuehring was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Mattie Hope Karriker, 18, of Burlington. Karriker was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
11:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Darron Wayne Dean, 56, of Dubuque. Dean was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (an aggravated misdemeanor), two counts of child endangerment (aggravated misdemeanors), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and was cited for speed violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 261 mile marker of Highway 20.
Saturday, March 6
1:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Mason William Billings, 18, of Delhi. Billings was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of alcohol under age (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker of Highway 20.