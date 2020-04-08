Monday, March 30
7:45 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Theodore Allen Good, Jr., 40, of Independence. Good was charged with first offense domestic abuse assault (a simple misdemeanor) and fifth degree criminal mischief (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 300 block of W Hayes Street in Hazleton.
Tuesday, March 31
12:15 a.m.
Deputies arrested Crystal Marie Howard, 36, of Waterloo. Howard was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was transported to and held at the Buchanan County Jail.