Sunday, Oct. 4
11:15 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Claudia Yesenia Perez Lara, 31, of Waterloo. Perez Lara was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 248 mile marker on Highway 20.
Monday, Oct. 5
8:40 p.m.
Deputies arrested Harley Dianne Slaughter, 25, of Cedar Rapids. Slaughter was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Oct. 7
8:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michael James Schiller, 35, of Waterloo. Schiller was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance (a simple misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). In addition, Schiller was cited for operating a non-registered vehicle and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 265 mile marker on Highway 20.
Saturday, Oct. 10
1:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Wellington Miller McKeen III, 30, of Hiawatha. McKeen was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated (a serious misdemeanor) and careless driving (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 100 block of 8th Avenue NW in Independence.
1:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Lorita Mary Horkheimer, 59, of Hazleton. Horkheimer was charged with two counts of assault (a simple misdemeanor) and one count of interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 200 block of S Madison Street in Hazleton.