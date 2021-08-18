Sunday, Aug. 8
11:45 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Alyssa Lynn Kern, 21, of Newton on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor) and fifth degree criminal mischief (a simple misdemeanor). Kern was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Aug. 11
12:20 a.m.
Deputies arrested Kalvin Demarco Wiley, 23, of West Union on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear. Wiley was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
1:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Harley James Plowman, 33, of Webster City on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor). Plowman was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
6:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Adam James Nielson, 36, of Oelwein, and Matthew Allen Dixon, 23, of Stanley. Nielson was charged with third or subsequent offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a Class D felony), child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance as required (a simple misdemeanor), and operation without ignition interlock device as required (a simple misdemeanor). Nielson was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. Dixon was charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor) and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made following a traffic stop near East Hayes Street and North Madison Street in Hazleton.
8:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Patrick Ernest Schanbeck, 33, of Oelwein on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to comply with the Iowa Sex Offender Registry (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 2400 block of S Frederick Avenue in Oelwein.
Friday, Aug. 13
1:45 p.m.
Deputies arrested Timothy John Birmingham, 39, of Nashua on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of second degree theft (a Class D felony), operation of a motor vehicle without owner’s consent (an aggravated misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor). Birmingham was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Aug. 14
8:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Patricia Ann Brimmer, 37, of Hazleton. Brimmer was charged with interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following an incident in the 400 block of E Sufficool Street in Hazleton.