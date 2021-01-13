NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Jan. 3
2:45 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kristan Nicole Kinney, 26, of Jesup. Kinney was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for stopping in travel portion of roadway. This arrest was made following a deputy’s observation in the 200 block of Dubuque Street in Quasqueton.
3:20 p.m.
Deputies arrested Wesley Charles Williams, 42, of Cedar Rapids. Williams was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appeal and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, Jan. 7
9:35 a.m.
Deputies arrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 44, of Independence. Edsill was charged with two counts of second degree harassment (a serious misdemeanor) and one count of violation of a protection order. He was also arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for assault causing injury (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 200 block of 5th Avenue NE in Independence.
Friday, Jan. 8
2:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jarrid Robert Campbell, 31, of Jesup. Campbell was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Street in Jesup.
Saturday, Jan. 9
1:55 a.m.
Deputies arrested Blake William Gardner, 19, of Center Point. Gardner was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of fourth degree theft (a serious misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
2:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Daxton John Keith Thibadeau, 28, of Hazleton. Thibadeau was arrested on active arrest warrants out of Buchanan County for original charges of third or subsequent offense possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a Class D felony), controlled substance violation (a Class D felony), possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor), and fifth degree theft (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1700 block of Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150) north of Independence.