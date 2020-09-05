NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Sunday, Aug. 23
1:50 a.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jamieson Allen Baker, 18, of Rowley. Baker was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of obstructing prosecution of defense (an aggravated misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance – marijuana (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near the 252 mile marker on Highway 20. The Independence Police Department assisted in this arrest.
8:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Russell Alan Larson, 66, of Quasqueton. Larson was charged with second degree sexual abuse (a Class B felony). This arrest was the result of an investigation that began on July 8, 2020. Larson was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
2:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Dustin Allen Edsill, 44, of Independence. Edsill was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 1700 block of Otterville Boulevard.
Monday, Aug. 24
12:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Joe William Detweiller, 20, of Hazleton. Detweiller was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of first degree Harassment (aggravated misdemeanor), Tampering with Witness/Juror (aggravated misdemeanor), Assault Causing Injury (serious misdemeanor) and third degree Harassment (simple misdemeanor) and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Tuesday, Aug. 25
1:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Austin Richard Neuhaus, 28, of Quasqueton. Neuhaus was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
6:00 p.m.
Deputies responded to a 911 report of an injured male in the 1300 block of 150th Street southeast of Fairbank. An investigation determined that David J. Stutzman, 57, of Fairbank, was utilizing a horse-drawn rake when Stutzman fell and the rake went over him. Stutzman sustained serious injuries to one of his legs and was airlifted from the scene to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City for treatment. Fairbank Fire Department and AirCare assisted at the scene.
Thursday, Aug. 27
12:35 p.m.
Deputies arrested Taylor Alan Oaks, 26, of Lamont. Oakes was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Parole Violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
8:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested a 17-year-old and 16-year-old juvenile. Both were charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (simple misdemeanor) and released to parents/guardians. They will also be referred to Juvenile Court Services. These arrests were made following a traffic stop near Hwy 20 and Hwy 150.
Friday, Aug. 28
4:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Michael Anthony Loudermilk, 50, of Traer. Loudermilk was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Failure to Appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Timothy John Bagley, 30, of Independence. Bagley was arrested on an active arrest warrant out of Buchanan County for Probation Violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.