NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Monday, May 3
3:00 p.m.
Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested John Lee Lowe, 36, of Vinton. Lowe was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of second offense domestic abuse assault (an aggravated misdemeanor) and child endangerment (an aggravated misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of South 3rd Street in Quasqueton.
Wednesday, May 5
3:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Robert Arthur Williams, 37, of Winthrop. Williams was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor), possession of a controlled substance (a serious misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Quasqueton Diagonal Boulevard and 220th Street east of Independence.
11:00 a.m.
Deputies arrested Steffeny Ann Rose, 39, of Arlington. Rose was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Thursday, May 6
1:00 p.m.
Deputies arrested Alan Thomas Henderson, 52, of Coggon. Henderson was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
9:30 p.m.
Deputies arrested Jean Irene Keener, 47, of Quasqueton. Keener was charged with violation of a protection order (a simple misdemeanor). This arrest was made in the 300 block of S 3rd Street in Quasqueton.
11:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Amanda Danielle Bowser, 34, of Westgate. Bowser was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, May 8
12:25 a.m.
Deputies arrested Brian Joseph Kajewski, 35, of Waterloo. Kajewski was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to obey a traffic control device. This arrest was made following a traffic stop near Miller Street and South Street in Brandon.