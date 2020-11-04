Friday, Oct. 23
8:53 a.m.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 report of a suspicious person in the 1900 block of Deacon Avenue, rural Jesup. The caller stated that a suspicious person was hiding behind a truck in the caller’s garage. The suspicious person then took and rode off on a bicycle owned by the caller when he discovered and confronted the suspicious person.
At approximately 9:13 a.m., a second caller called from the 2000 block of Carter Avenue, rural Jesup (approximately 1 mile away) and reported that someone had just stole his Chevrolet S10 out of his driveway. A bicycle was later found near where this vehicle was stolen.
Law enforcement in the area located the stolen Chevrolet S10 and attempted to stop it. The driver attempted to elude law enforcement and a chase ensued. The incident concluded at the intersection of Independence Avenue and South Canfield Road in Black Hawk County when the driver struck a Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office patrol car. A short standoff took place after the driver displayed what appeared to be a firearm, but he was ultimately taken into custody without further incident. The driver was identified as Cody Leroy Doland, 25, of Waterloo.
Doland was transported to Allen Hospital in Waterloo for evaluation after ingesting an unknown substance and was held pending a medical evaluation and mental committal.
At 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, Doland was released from the hospital and transported to the Buchanan County Jail where he was charged with second degree theft (a Class D felony), third degree burglary (a Class D felony), fourth degree theft (a serious misdemeanor), driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), and driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor).
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office, Jesup Police Department, and Iowa State Patrol. This incident remains under investigation and further charges are possible.
Sunday, Oct. 25
6:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Tyler Joseph Towers, 28, of Batavia, Illinois. Towers was charged with first offense Operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and was cited for failure to have a valid driver’s license. The arrest was made near 330th Street and Quasqueton Avenue.
11:30 a.m.
Deputies arrested Charles Wallace McDowell, 36, of Manchester. McDowell was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Wednesday, Oct. 28
7:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Cody Henry Allison, 31, of Quasqueton. Allison was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for an original charge of domestic abuse assault causing injury (a serious misdemeanor) stemming from an incident that occurred on October 20. This arrest was made in the 300 block of S 3rd Street in Quasqueton.
9:55 p.m.
Deputies arrested Amy Louise Wessels, 48, of Lamont. Wessels was charged with first offense operating while intoxicated/drugged (a serious misdemeanor) and cited for failure to use seat belt and failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 600 block of Bush Street in Lamont.
10:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Nichole Sue Merino, 36, of Waterloo. Merion was charged with driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor), driving while license suspended (a simple misdemeanor), failure to have SR22 insurance as required (a simple misdemeanor), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor). Merion was also cited for failure to provide proof of insurance. This arrest was made in the 2000 block of Washburn Avenue (Hwy 187) after deputies stopped to check on a vehicle that had run out of gas.
Thursday, Oct. 29
4:40 a.m.
Deputies arrested Nickalus Lee Redenbaugh, 27, of Independence. Redenbaugh was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
5:50 p.m.
Deputies arrested Emily Kay Wise, 31, of Waterloo. Wise was arrested on an original charge of driving while license barred (an aggravated misdemeanor) stemming from an incident in May 2020 and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Friday, Oct. 30
9:45 a.m.
Deputies arrested Joseph Michael Levendusky, 27, of Oelwein. Levendusky was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for failure to appear and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
7:10 p.m.
Deputies arrested Justin Jay Krusemark, 42, of Jesup. Krusemark was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for probation violation and was held at the Buchanan County Jail.
Saturday, Oct. 31
2:20 a.m.
Deputies arrested Jesse James Winchester Sr, 26, of Garden City, Michigan. Winchester was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (serious misdemeanor) and cited for a Speed Violation. This arrest was made following a traffic stop in the 3200 blk Jamestown Avenue (Hwy 150).
5:25 p.m.
Deputies arrested Cody Henry Allison, 31, and Amber Marie Braun, 23, both of Quasqueton. Both Allison and Braun were charged with violation of protection order (a simple misdemeanor). These arrests were made in the 300 block of S 3rd Street in Quasqueton.