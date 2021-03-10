INDEPENDENCE – The historic Illinois Central Depot, 1111 5th Avenue NE, was broken into sometime in the last few days.
Buchanan County Tourism (BCT) volunteers discovered a broken window on the east side of the depot and called Independence Police. According to tourism authorities, the place was “vandalized, ransacked, and some artifacts were stolen.”
The police investigated the situation and collected evidence of the burglary. Tourism asks If anyone has any information about this incident, please report it to Captain Lau with the Independence Police Department at 319-334-2520.
“The items taken were historical artifacts donated by families with connections to railroading,” said Kriss McGraw of BCT. “Some of the items do not have great intrinsic value but have great sentimental value and are irreplaceable.”
“We took a complete inventory last year and can do another now to compare it and learn what all is missing,” said Katie Hund of BCT.”
“It feels creepy,” said McGraw. “They rifled through all the drawers. Even the bathroom cupboards.”
Other damage discovered was a broken door jamb. McGraw and Hund confirmed no money was taken as none is stored there.