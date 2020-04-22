A Buchanan County deputy remained hospitalized Tuesday after his patrol vehicle was struck on Saturday, April 18, by a pickup driven by a suspect fleeing from the scene of a hit-and-run of a pedestrian in Oelwein.
Deputy Daniel Walter was mechanically extricated from his vehicle Saturday afternoon and flown to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City. On Sunday, he was awake and alert but listed in serious condition, according to Sheriff Bill Wolfgram, who asks “that you please keep Walter in your thoughts and prayers.”
As of Monday, Deputy Walter’s mother, Lisa, reported that he remained in Iowa City awaiting the results of x-rays to see if he needs surgery on a broken pelvis.
“He had a bad concussion and a broken collarbone also,” she said. “He’s in great spirits. Very sore and tired, of course.”
Next steps for Deputy Walter may include transferring to St Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for rehabilitation.
The pedestrian was seen and released at MercyOne Hospital in Oelwein.
Timeline of Incident
At 2:40 p.m., Saturday, a 2010 Chevy Avalanche operated by Kevin Allen Krapfl, Jr., 29, of Manchester, allegedly struck a pedestrian at 5th Street and North Frederick Avenue in Oelwein and left the scene, according to the sheriff. About two minutes later, Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Dakota Drish was northeast of Oelwein near L Avenue and 50th Street when he spotted the suspected SUV traveling quickly east on 50th Street.
Drish activated his emergency lights and siren and called out the pursuit, advising State Radio Dispatch.
Krapfl turned southbound on I Avenue and pulled over to the west side of the road where a 33-year-old woman exited the front passenger door of the SUV and rolled into the ditch while carrying a backpack.
Drish pursued Krapfl for 20 minutes, who reached speeds of more than 90 mph on gravel roads, through towns, and while meeting cars. Krapfl also blew through stop signs at blind intersections at 60 mph, Drish said.
Then at the intersection of Buchanan-Delaware Avenue and 150th Street southeast of Lamont, Krapfl’s pickup collided with Walter’s patrol vehicle. Walter was attempting to stop Krapfl.
After the collision, Krapfl attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by the conservation officer, the sheriff said.
Krapfl is currently being held in the Buchanan County Jail on a $25,000 bond. He is charged in Buchanan County District Court with a Class D felony – serious injury by vehicle – and the aggravated misdemeanors of leaving the scene of a serious injury accident and driving while barred.
The crash is being investigated by the Iowa State Patrol. Assisting agencies include the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement. Medical personnel assisting at the scene were Regional Medical Center Ambulance as well as the fire departments from Lamont and Dundee.
Cards and well-wishes for Deputy Walter may be sent in care of his folks, Chris and Lisa Walter, at 415 11th Avenue NW, Independence, IA 50644.
A GoFundMe page, “We got your 6: Deputy Dan Walter,” was created by Katherine Parker, a friend from Deputy Walter’s time as a firefighter in Hiawatha, in hopes of supporting him financially through what could be a long recovery. The initial goal was doubled from $2,500 to $5,000. That amount has already been surpassed.
“Our family would like to thank the community and officers for all the support,” said Mrs. Walter. “We are blessed with a lot of caring people in this community and county!”