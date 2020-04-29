Saturday, April 18
6:20 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Nathan Michael Williams, 32, of Oelwein on charges of driving while barred, driving while license denied/suspended, assault on persons in certain occupations, and theft in the fifth degree. The incidents took place in the 900 block of 12th Street NE and the intersection of 8th Avenue and 8th Street NE.
Sunday, April 19
5:40 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Mason James Bohling, 21, of Jesup and charged him with carrying weapons and harassment in the first degree. The incident took place at 200 1st Street W.