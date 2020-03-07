Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Friday, Feb. 28

5:25 p.m.

Tony James Meyer, 44, Waterloo, was arrested by Independence Police and charged with driving while licensed denied or revoked. The incident took place in the 1400 block of 20th Avenue SW.