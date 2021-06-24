Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Tuesday, June 15

7 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Bruce Wayne Krum, 51, of Independence. Krum was charged with theft in the 5th degree. The incident took place at a business located at 1303 1st Street W.

Thursday, June 17

5:18 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Ronald James Rommann, 74, of Independence. Rommann was charged with driving while barred, driving while license denied/suspended, and driving while license under suspension. The incident took place at 10th Street NE and Park Avenue NE.

Friday, June 18

10:54 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Shaelynn Nicole McVay, 18, of Safford, Arizona. McVay was charged with operating while under the influence. The incident took place at State Highway 150/3rd Avenue SE.

