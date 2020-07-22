INDEPENDENCE – On June 5, 2020, the Iowa Attorney General’s Office filed an eight count “Verified Application for Order to Show Cause” against Buchanan County Jail Administrator Russell D. West for contempt of court for knowingly releasing and/or directing subordinate Buchanan County jail staff to release prisoners early without further order or legal authority.
The charge is of a civil court nature, not a criminal. A charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
West resigned his position with Buchanan County on June 3, 2020. Tammy Steenbock, correctional officer in the sheriff’s department, resigned effective June 4.
According to a press release from Buchanan County Attorney Shawn Harden, “In the late evening of April 22, 2020, the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office acquired information that an individual serving a jail sentence in the Buchanan County Jail pursuant to a district court order may have been intentionally and illegally released from the custody of the Buchanan County Sheriff.
“A preliminary investigation was conducted by the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office on April 23, 2020, which revealed additional information of concern pertaining to the release of inmates. At that time, it was also determined that employees of the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office could potentially become witnesses by pursuing the investigation.
“On April 24, 2020, the Buchanan County Attorney’s Office referred the investigation to the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and any possible prosecution arising out of the same to the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.”
The investigation led to the following counts of contempt of court:
- Count 1: Time served, only 105 of a 120-day sentence
- Count 2: Time served, only 40 of a 50-day sentence
- Count 3: Time served, only 168 of a 180-day sentence
- Count 4: Time served, only 240 days of a 293-day sentence
- Count 5: Time served, only 81 days of a 90-day sentence
- Count 6: Time served, a total of only 144 days of a 150-day sentence
- Count 7: Time served, only 169 days of a 180-day sentence
- Count 8: Time served, only 163 days of a 178-day sentence
It is unknown at this time if the prisoners will be recalled to jail to complete their sentences.
“We have discussed it at length with the sheriff as well as the administrative judge that covers Buchanan County,” said Harden. “Unfortunately, we know some jail records were intentionally altered so the early release of inmates could not be as easily detected. The Iowa State Auditor’s Office is currently reviewing the records and we are hopeful that when they complete their audit, we may be in a better position to make that determination. However, I would note that thus far there has been no indication that any inmate was at fault for his/her early release. In most instances the inmate was inaccurately informed he/she had been granted time off for good behavior pursuant to Iowa Code Section 356.46. However, neither the sheriff nor the jail administrator had made such a recommendation to the sentencing judge and the sentencing judge had not ordered any such reduction in the inmate’s sentence.”