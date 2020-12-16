INDEPENDENCE – On Sunday, December 13, the Independence Police Department (IPD) executed a search warrant at 515 1st Street W #1, resulting in the arrest of two individuals on multiple charges.
Shannon See and Kent Zingg were charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, failure to affix drug tax stamp, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In addition to the drug charges, Zingg was also charged with robbery – second degree, harassment – first degree, assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, and willful injury resulting in bodily injury.
The Independence Police Department was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa State Patrol.
Possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Failure to affix drug tax stamp is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Possession of marijuana is a serious misdemeanor. Possession of drug paraphernalia is a simple misdemeanor. Robbery – second degree is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Willful injury resulting in bodily injury is a Class D felony. Harassment – first degree and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon are aggravated misdemeanors.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.