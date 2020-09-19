Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, Sept. 10

11:42 a.m.

Independence Police Department officers arrested Sarah Megan Fowler, 30, of Independence on a charge of public intoxication. The incident took place at 1103 1st Street W.