Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

Wednesday, June 24

9 p.m.

Dawn Janey Tucker, 40, of Vinton was arrested by Independence Police and charged with eluding. The offense took place at 2349 Jamestown Avenue.