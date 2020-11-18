Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Monday, Nov. 9

12 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Ian Maxwell Brant, 22, of Carlisle on a charge of 3rd degree theft. The incident took place at a residence located at 314 10th Avenue NE.