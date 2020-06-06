Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Thursday, May 28

5:45 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Cara Beth Boubin, 36, Independence, and charged her with public intoxication. The incident took place in the 600 block of 7th Avenue SW.