NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Saturday, May 8
9:13 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Trent Colton Irvine, 19, of Independence. Irvine was charged with interference with official acts. The incident took place in the 200 block of Three Elms Park Road.
Tuesday, May 11
12:07 a.m.
Police arrested Emmanual Davis, 40, of Waterloo. Davis was charged with DUS – driving while license denied, suspended. The incident took place in the 300 block of 1st Street. W.