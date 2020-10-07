NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Friday, Sept. 25
11 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Kasey Alan Burns, 31, of Oelwein on charges of willful injury – causing bodily injury, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct – fighting or violent behavior. The incident took place at an establishment located at 205 2nd Street NE.
Saturday, Oct. 3
1:44 a.m.
Police arrested Trudy Marie Moore-Weepie, 39, of Independence on a charge of driving while barred. The incident took place at the intersection of 8th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE.