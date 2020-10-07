Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, Sept. 25

11 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Kasey Alan Burns, 31, of Oelwein on charges of willful injury – causing bodily injury, public intoxication, and disorderly conduct – fighting or violent behavior. The incident took place at an establishment located at 205 2nd Street NE.

Saturday, Oct. 3

1:44 a.m.

Police arrested Trudy Marie Moore-Weepie, 39, of Independence on a charge of driving while barred. The incident took place at the intersection of 8th Avenue NE and 2nd Street NE.