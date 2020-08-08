NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Friday, July 3
Independence Police arrested Kari Jean Schwartz for sexual exploitation of a minor by a school employee. In January 2020, a report had been made that during the 2009-10 school year at Independence High School, Schwartz established an inappropriate relationship with a student which was alleged to have resulted in inappropriate sexual contact.
Sexual exploitation of a minor by a school employee is a Class D felony and is punishable by up to five years imprisonment.
Thursday, July 16
Independence Police arrested Shawn James Brown of Independence for sexual abuse – third degree and incest. A victim reported a sexual assault that occurred in the late evening of July 11 or early morning of July 12, 2020. The victim stated that there is family relation to Brown. A search warrant of Brown’s home resulted in clothing and bedding that was seized as evidence. Brown was on probation at the time of his arrest and subsequently charged with probation violation.
Sexual abuse – third degree is a Class C Felony and is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and sex offender registration. Incest is a Class D felony and is punishable by up to five years imprisonment and sex offender registration.