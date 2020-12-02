Sunday, Nov. 15
9:30 a.m.
Independence Police arrested Kasey Alan Burns, 31, of Independence on a charge of driving while license denied/suspended. This incident took place in the 100 block of 9th Street NE.
Wednesday, Nov. 18
6:04 a.m.
Police arrested Megan Elizabeth McAllister, 31, of Oelwein on charges of operating while under the influence and interference with official acts. The incidents took place in the 100 block of 11th Avenue NE.
Friday, Nov. 20
9 p.m.
Police arrested J’Juanna De’Ojanae Williams, 22, of Waterloo on a charge of robbery in the second degree. The incident took place at 1305 5th Avenue NE.
Saturday, Nov. 21
1 p.m.
Police arrested Demonta Montrell Jones, 19, of Flint, Michigan, on charges of theft in the fourth degree and possession of a controlled substance. The alleged theft took place at Wal-Mart, 302 Enterprise Drive. The arrest took place on Highway 20 westbound near mile marker 245.