...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the 20s.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central,
northeast and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and
west central Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&