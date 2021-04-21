Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, April 19

1:37 a.m.

Independence Police arrested Derrick Alan Moore, 35, of Waterloo on a charge of driving while barred. The offense took place in the 1100 block of 2nd Avenue NE.

