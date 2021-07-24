Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Monday, July 12

7:45 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Tawanda Kress, 50, of Independence on charges of violation of a no contact/protective order and domestic abuse assault. The incident took place at a residence in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue NE.

9 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Harry James Meek Jr, 44, of Independence on charges of violation of a no contact/protective order, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The incident took place at a residence located at 101 16th Avenue NW.

