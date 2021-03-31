Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, March 23

12:01 a.m.

Independence Police arrested Twanda Kress aka Twanda Byrd, 50, of Independence on a charge of domestic abuse assault – third or subsequent offense. The incident took place at a residence located at 612 2nd Avenue NE, Apt. 4C.

1:08 a.m.

Independence Police arrested Chad Leonard King, 38, of Independence on charges of operating while under the influence and eluding. The incident took place at 3rd Avenue SW/1st Street W/3rd Avenue NW.

Saturday, March 27

12:59 a.m.

Independence Police arrested Joseph Robert Brabant, 24, of Orfordville, Wisconsin, on charges of operating while under the influence and public intoxication.

