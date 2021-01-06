Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, Dec. 29

11:37 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Hayes Edward William Kern, 21, of Independence on charges of first offense simulated public intoxication and disorderly conduct. The incident took place at the intersection of 1st Street W and 5th Avenue SW.

