NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Friday, May 15

10:40 a.m.

Independence Police arrested Joel Raymond Schmidt, 55, Independence, for operating while under the influence. The arrest took place at 2nd Street SE and State 150/3rd Avenue SE.

Monday, May 18

4:10 p.m.

Independence Police arrested Jefferey Alan Sargent, 52, Lamont, on a charge of domestic abuse assault – injury. The incident took place on Roberts Court NE.