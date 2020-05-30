NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Friday, May 15
10:40 a.m.
Independence Police arrested Joel Raymond Schmidt, 55, Independence, for operating while under the influence. The arrest took place at 2nd Street SE and State 150/3rd Avenue SE.
Monday, May 18
4:10 p.m.
Independence Police arrested Jefferey Alan Sargent, 52, Lamont, on a charge of domestic abuse assault – injury. The incident took place on Roberts Court NE.