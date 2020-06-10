Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Tuesday, May 19

8:47 p.m.

Theodore Allen Good Jr, 40, Independence, was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence. The incident took place in the 800 block of 4th Street NE.

Friday, June 5

8:46 p.m.

Brent Alan Olmstead, 28, Independence, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. The incident took place in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue NE.

Sunday, June 7

12:00 p.m.

Roger C. Blanks, 27, Independence, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The incident took place in the 200 block of 4th Street SE.