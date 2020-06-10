Tuesday, May 19
8:47 p.m.
Theodore Allen Good Jr, 40, Independence, was arrested on a charge of operating while under the influence. The incident took place in the 800 block of 4th Street NE.
Friday, June 5
8:46 p.m.
Brent Alan Olmstead, 28, Independence, was arrested on a charge of public intoxication. The incident took place in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue NE.
Sunday, June 7
12:00 p.m.
Roger C. Blanks, 27, Independence, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle without the owner’s consent. The incident took place in the 200 block of 4th Street SE.