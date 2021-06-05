NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant(s) is/are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
Tuesday, May 25
8:59 p.m.
Independence Police arrested James Frank Hoskins, 56, of Independence on charges of operating while under the influence, driving while license under suspension, driving while license denied or revoked, and operating without interlock. The offense took place in the 1100 block of 2nd Street NE.
Sunday, May 30
2:05 a.m.
Independence Police arrested John Charles Reich, 31, of Quasqueton on a charge of operating while under the influence. The offense took place at 1st Street E and 5th Avenue NE.