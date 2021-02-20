INDEPENDENCE – After a five-month investigation for embezzlement, Maureen S. Kimmerle was arrested on Thursday, February 11, by the Independence Police Department.
In his criminal complaint form, Officer Andrew Isley stated:, “On Friday, September 18, 2020, I took a report of embezzlement by members of the AFSCME Union, which represents the employees of the Mental Health Institute in Independence, IA. The union members stated that the Union was not able to pay their monthly rent obligation sometime in late 2019 or early 2020. Union members stated that a look at the union’s finances showed that there were several suspicious withdrawals from the Union’s banking accounts. Union members stated that the defendant had acted as the treasurer of the Union from 2011 through 2016.
“Union members stated that the defendant became the president for the union in 2016 and remained in that position until her resignation. Union members provided a thirteen (13) page document summarizing misappropriation of union monies by the defendant from about 2015 through 2019, as well as five (5) binders of financial records for the union. The defendant engaged in a regular routine to withdrawal hundreds to thousands of dollars from the union’s account most months. The defendant is said to have stolen $71,933.29 over the course of five (5) or more years, by withdrawing monies from the union, and by misrepresenting union finances.
“The defendant is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, theft – first degree, and fraudulent practices.”
According to Independence Police:
- Ongoing criminal conduct is a Class B Felony and is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.
- Theft – first degree and fraudulent practices – first degree are both Class C felonies and are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000.
- A criminal charge is merely an accusation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.
Representatives from AFSCME Local 2987, nor AFSCME Council 61, commented on the case.
Kimmerle was released from the Buchanan County Jail on a $50,000 bond and is being represented by John J Hines of the law firm of Dutton, Daniels, Hines, Kalkhoff, Cook and Swanson PLC in Waterloo. Prosecuting the case on behalf of the State of Iowa is Shawn Harden, Buchanan County attorney.
A preliminary hearing is set for Monday, February 22.