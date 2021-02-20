INDEPENDENCE – Russell Alan Larson, 66, of Quasqueton, has been found guilty of two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree following a bench trial in the Iowa District Court for Buchanan County on February 3, 2021.
In the ruling issued on February 17, the court determined between March 1, 2020, and July 1, 2020, Larson performed a sex act with a child under the age of 12 by (1) sexual contact between his penis and the child’s hand, and (2) sexual contact between his hand and the child’s genitalia.
A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 4, 2021.
If the court imposes consecutive sentences, Larson will be imprisoned for up to 50 years with a mandatory minimum of 35 years that must be served prior to parole eligibility.
If the court imposes concurrent sentences, Larson will be imprisoned for up to 25 years with a mandatory minimum of 17.5 years that must be served prior to parole eligibility. He will also be required to pay various civil penalties, submit a physical specimen for DNA profiling, and complete sex offender treatment.
Following completion of his prison sentence, Larson will be on the sex offender registry for life, and remain under supervision as if on parole for the rest of his life.