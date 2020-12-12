On Sunday, December 6, 2020, the Independence Police Department received a report of a missing person and is asking for the public’s help in locating the following:
Rien Kenedy Overly
- 15 years old
- White female
- 5’5”
- 192 pounds
- Black hair with purple undertones
- Blue eyes
- Braces on teeth
- Last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black and orange sleep shorts, and no shoes.
Anyone with information regarding Rien Overly is asked to contact the Independence Police Department, 2349 Jamestown Avenue, Suite 3, Independence, phone 319-334-2520.