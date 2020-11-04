INDEPENDENCE – During the late evening hours of Saturday, October 31, and the early morning hours of Sunday, November 1, officers from the Independence Police Department found several businesses in downtown Independence had sustained shattered windows, broken doors, and other various acts of vandalism.
Officers immediately began an investigation and have worked diligently and tirelessly for 48 hours to arrest the suspect in this matter.
During the evening hours of November 1, a male suspect walked into Dollar General demanding the clerk give him cigarettes, to which he was denied cigarettes without payment. The suspect then grabbed the cigarette display case, tipping it over, grabbing cigarettes, and then leaving. Moments later, officers located the suspect, who refused to comply with law enforcement orders to stop and attempted to leave the area. The suspect was later apprehended without incident and transported to the jail at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
During the evening hours of November 2, officers from IPD charged Matthew Raymond Wilkinson, 34, of Independence with the following charges:
- Possession of contraband in a correctional institution (a Class D felony)
- Possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine (a serious misdemeanor)
- Possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor)
- Desecration of an American flag or insignia (a simple misdemeanor)
- One count of criminal mischief second degree (a Class D felony)
- One count of criminal mischief third degree (an aggravated misdemeanor)
- Five counts of criminal mischief fourth degree (a serious misdemeanor)
- Seven counts of criminal mischief fifth degree (a simple misdemeanor)
- One count of theft third degree (an aggravated misdemeanor)
- One count of interference with official acts (a simple misdemeanor)
The Independence Police Department would like to thank all the individuals and business owners for their swift action in assisting the officers during this investigation. The department would also like to give a shout-out to the local Spahn & Rose team for opening on Sunday afternoon to help the business owners get lumber and help board up their windows and doors due to the vandalism.
The Independence Police Department was assisted by the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office throughout this matter.
NOTICE: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.