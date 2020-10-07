INDEPENDENCE – Jennifer Lynn Reuther, 48, of Independence received two 10-year suspended prison sentences for theft in the first degree and fraudulent practice in the first degree in Iowa District Court for Buchanan County on September 30, 2020.
While acting as the treasurer for the Mustang Athletic Boosters between 2015 and 2019, Reuther fraudulently altered the group’s financial records and stole more than $36,700.
Theft in the first degree and fraudulent practice in the first degree are Class C felonies. Reuther received a 10-year suspended sentence for each charge and was placed on probation supervision through the Department of Correctional Services for up to five years, and must repay $36,797.09 to the Mustang Athletic Boosters, as well as fines, penalties, and surcharges to the clerk of court.