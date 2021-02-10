BUCHANAN COUNTY – Scammers are targeting elderly residents pretending to be a niece, nephew, or grandchild. The scammers make phone calls to unsuspecting victims and say that they were either in an accident or in jail and need assistance with posting bond. The scammers then have a “lawyer,” “public defender,” or “bondsman” come on the phone. The scammers tell the victim to go withdraw cash from the bank and to wait for further instructions.
Scammers are having the victim place the cash on the front step of their residence or telling them to hand it directly to a “courier” or “bondsman” who physically shows up at the victim’s residence. Typically, scammers have had the victim wire, mail, or pay via gift cards, but with this new scam, the scammers are showing up at the residence, possibly to add some legitimacy when speaking with the victim.
When someone receives a call like this, it is best to hang up and try to verify with family members that another family member is actually in legal trouble and/or needing a “bond” posted. This scam has reportedly occurred in Dubuque County, Hardin County, Jasper County, and now Buchanan County. Unfortunately, one Buchanan County resident lost a significantly large amount of money in a scam like this after being told a nephew was in a car accident in another state and was arrested.
A white or lighter colored car or small SUV has been reported as a possible suspect vehicle, and the person driving the vehicle was described as a white male with a thin/average build.
If anyone has any information regarding these types of occurrences, please contact the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 319-334-2568 or your local law enforcement agency.