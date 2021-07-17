BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect vehicle that may have been involved in an accident that occurred on July 13, 2021, around 1 p.m. near Baxter Avenue (V62) and 175th Street (D16) north of Jesup.
As part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office is looking for an older, white panel-type Chevrolet van, with Illinois license plates (unknown plate characters), described as having tinted driver and passenger side windows, no side-facing windows beyond the front seat area, and a large scratch on the rear double doors at the back of the van.
If a van similar to this description is seen, please contact the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 319-334-2567.