Buchanan County Sheriff's logo

BUCHANAN COUNTY – The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect vehicle that may have been involved in an accident that occurred on July 13, 2021, around 1 p.m. near Baxter Avenue (V62) and 175th Street (D16) north of Jesup.

As part of the investigation, the sheriff’s office is looking for an older, white panel-type Chevrolet van, with Illinois license plates (unknown plate characters), described as having tinted driver and passenger side windows, no side-facing windows beyond the front seat area, and a large scratch on the rear double doors at the back of the van.

If a van similar to this description is seen, please contact the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office at 319-334-2567.

