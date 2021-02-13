RYAN – Danielle Shante Weiner of 525 Belknap Street, Ryan, has been charged with murder in the first degree and is being held at the Delaware County Jail
On Monday, February 8, 2021, at 1:14 a.m., the Delaware County Communications Center received a 911 call reporting an argument and a gunshot at the Shady Acres Apartments in the town of Ryan. The apartments are located at 525 Belknap Street.
At 1:19 a.m. a second call was received from another resident at the apartments. The caller stated that her boyfriend had been shot.
Upon arrival at the scene, law enforcement and EMS personnel determined that the victim, Devon Hierrezuelo, 27, of Oak Lawn, Illinois, had died.
During the investigation at the scene, deputies were informed by the victim’s girlfriend, Weiner, 33, that an unknown male subject had entered the apartment and had been arguing with the victim in the area of the living room/kitchen when the shooting took place.
During further investigation, it was determined that the victim had been shot while in the bedroom of the apartment and was then moved down a hallway to the kitchen/living room area. A bullet casing was located in the apartment’s bedroom. A handgun with blood on the end of the barrel was also located in the area of the victim’s girlfriend.
There were no signs of forced entry to the apartment, and no tire tracks were observed in the fresh snow other than from emergency vehicles at the scene.
The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Manchester Police Department, Jones County Sheriff’s Office, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.