The Independence Police Department reminds the public that even during the national COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and protection of area citizens remains the department’s priority. Following the speed limit is one way you can help make the community safer.
Consider two recent incidents of speeding in IPD’s jurisdiction. Vehicle 1 was traveling 89 mph in a 45 mph zone. In the other instance, Vehicle 2 was originally traveling 51 mph in a 30 mph zone.
Unfortunately, there have been many, many more incidents like this. Slow down and follow the speed limit.