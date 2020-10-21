DUNDEE – On Sunday, October 11, 2020 at approximately 8:35 p.m., Buchanan County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Daryl Lee Cole, 45, and Amber Lynn Bradley, 33, both of Stanley.
Cole was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of two counts of felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm (a Class D felony), four counts of possession of a controlled substance – sodium hydroxide, petroleum distillates, lithium, and pseudoephedrine (Class D felonies), drug tax stamp violation (a Class D felony), child endangerment resulting in bodily injury (a Class D felony), drug trafficking (a Class D felony), gathering where controlled substances are used (a Class D felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor).
Bradley was arrested on an active warrant out of Buchanan County for original charges of four counts of possession of a controlled substance – sodium hydroxide, petroleum distillates, lithium, and pseudoephedrine (Class D felonies), drug tax stamp violation (a Class D felony), child endangerment – methamphetamine exposure (a Class D felony), drug trafficking (a Class D felony), gathering where controlled substances are used (a Class D felony), and possession of drug paraphernalia (a simple misdemeanor).
These arrests were made in the 300 block of 3rd Street in Dundee, and stem from a search warrant and investigation in controlled substance manufacturing at a residence in the 200 block of E Main Street in Stanley on July 5, 2020. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DNR Law Enforcement assisted in these arrests.